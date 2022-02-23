Tech news: The latest Huawei laptop brand on the market

File Photo

A brand new product series joins the Huawei laptop family and we are thrilled. The HUAWEI MateBook D series and Matebook X pro deliver a powerful performance, and with innovative features like Huawei Share Multi-screen Collaboration, you'll get an entirely fresh experience.

What features does the MateBook D series have?



The MateBook D series include the innovative MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15. Let's take a look at some of it's amazing features.



HUAWEI MateBook D 15 is engineered to provide incredible performance across all scenarios, from virtual lectures and productivity on-the-go to multimedia experiences.



Alongside a more powerful processor, HUAWEI MateBook D 15 can also be configured with the all-new Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics to power faster graphics processing performance. Furthermore, innovative technologies such as Multi-screen Collaboration, Fingerprint Power button, Dual Antenna Wi-Fi 6 and Reverse Charging combine to fundamentally enhance the user experience, elevating the notebook from being a productivity tool to a smart companion that young consumers will find indispensable across school and everyday situations.



FullView Display offers exciting visuals while protecting users’ eyes



HUAWEI MateBook D features a 15-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display that retains the series’ signature FullView design, offering an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio with a 16:9 aspect ratio for immersive cinematic experiences. The display also has passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Flicker Free certifications for a more comfortable viewing experience. The low blue light level helps reduce eye strain related to prolonged display use.

Metallic beauty and a minimalist design



A product exemplifying Huawei’s “Pure Shape” design philosophy, the new HUAWEI MateBook D 15 has a minimalist design with clean, refined lines running through the metal body, creating an understated appearance in either classic Space Grey or an elegant Mystic Silver colourway.



Every HUAWEI MateBook D attests to Huawei’s dedication to quality and achieving manufacturing excellence. With the notebook weighing as light as 1.56kg and measuring only 16.9mm at its thickest point, travelling with it is effortless, and the rich array of ports along the sides of the notebook will satisfy most everyday usage scenarios.



More powerful and enduring performance



To young consumers, a PC is not only a tool to get work done, but also an entertainment platform. HUAWEI MateBook D 15 is powered by a new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor built on the 10nm SuperFin technology.



The quad-core, eight-thread processor has faster performance than its predecessors to effortlessly handle everyday usage scenarios, and features integrated Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics to provide graphics performance rivalling entry-level discrete counterparts.

The new notebook can be configured with up to 16GB DDR4 dual channel memory for faster read and write, and features a NVMe PCIe high speed SSD to further improve the overall system performance.



With a click of the Fn and P keys, users can enable Performance Mode for more demanding apps. An advanced cooling system featuring high-density HUAWEI Shark fin fan and two heat pipes leverages the bionic design to ensure HUAWEI MateBook D 15 performs stably under load. Furthermore, HUAWEI MateBook D 15 has a new Wi-Fi 6 network interface card featuring a dual-antenna design to provide faster and more stable Internet connectivity.



Smart experiences are now even smarter



The improved Huawei Share functionality continues to offer cross-device, cross-platform features that enable users to take advantage of Windows and Android devices at once. With a single tap, a smartphone can be connected to the HUAWEI MateBook D 15, and be controlled with peripherals connected to the notebook.



Users can edit documents saved on either device on the PC, drag files across interfaces to initiate file transfers, and seamlessly pick up regular and video calls through the notebook. In addition, HUAWEI MateBook D 15 supports up to three concurrently active mobile apps and maximise the benefits of cross-device productivity.



The AC adapter coming with the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 supports HUAWEI

SuperCharge™for quickly charging up compatible Huawei smartphones. Reverse charging remains active even when the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 is powered down, which can be helpful when users find themselves in need of a quick smartphone battery top-up while on the road.



Innovative Huawei technologies such as Fingerprint Power Button and Recessed Camera are also featured on the HUAWEI MateBook D 15.



HUAWEI MateBook D 14



The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 also packs some great hardware, like the innovative recessed camera which comes fitted into the keyboard. It only pops up when you press it, so when you're not using it, it stays hidden. This design doesn't just give you a larger display area, but also provides enhanced security and privacy, all without sacrificing the quality of the camera. The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 has a textured rear cover with a sleek, metallic finish. It's comfortable to hold and exudes elegance: perfect for meetings or any other business.



With its elegant design and innovative features, the HUAWEI MateBook D series brings something new and fresh to the laptop industry. Despite its high-end specs, it also comes with a comparatively low price tag, so you get unbelievable value for money.



Also available in the Matebook series is the Huawei Matebook X pro. Built for productivity, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2021 is equipped with a 3K ultra-high-definition display and a widescreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio. Compared with the traditional 16:9 display ratio, it can display more content on the same screen for the purpose of document editing, web browsing, table statistics, as well as maximising the screen display for scenarios such as web browsing, photo browsing, and video playback.