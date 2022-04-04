Techiman: Commercial Drivers dread escalating fuel prices, despite 15p rebate

Fuel prices have in recent times skyrocketed with drivers lamenting losses

Commercial drivers in Techiman, the Bono East Regional capital have described the 15 pesewas per litre reduction in fuel prices as woefully inadequate.

According to the drivers who spoke with GBC News at the Progressive Transport Owners Association, PROTOA, station, if government refuses to further reduce the prices of fuel at the pumps with immediate effect, they will have no option but to adjust transport fares upwards.



Our Bono East Regional Correspondent Samuel Ayammah reports that the prices of petroleum products have skyrocketed within the last few days.



Diesel is currently selling between GHC10 and GHC11per liter, while the price of petrol has crossed the GHC9 mark at some fuel stations. This has led to an upsurge in general prices.



The recent report released by the Ghana Statistical Service noted that petroleum and food prices are the major driving forces of inflation in Ghana in recent times.



In an interview with GBC News the Vice Chairman of PROTOA Branch in Techiman, Mr. Manu Asamoah, said even though the hike in fuel prices is affecting their operations, they cannot “take the law into their own hands and increase transport fares”.

A Treasurer of PROTOA, Mr. George Amoah, appealed to government to scrap taxes on petroleum products, revamp the Tema oil refinery and also revive all the collapsed car tyre factories in Ghana.



Mr. Kwame Wiredu, a driver, appealed to government to reduce the fuel prices to enable them to stay in business.



Mr. Kwabena Yeboah also a driver said successive governments have always neglected the wellbeing of farmers and drivers.



According to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, fuel prices are expected to go down by 15 pesewas effective April 1, 2022.