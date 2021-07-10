Techiman North MP donates 50 photocell streetlights bulbs to Assembly members

Member of Parliament for Techiman North donates street light bulbs to his constituency

Source: Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Techiman North, Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare on Monday donated 50 photocell street lights bulbs to the Assembly Members in the Techiman North Constituency.

In the MP’s working visit to the various institutions in the constituency, Lawyer Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare met all the Assembly Members to officially thank them for the peaceful elections in 2020.



She also used the occasion to engage the Assembly Members on the development process of the District.



The MP further pledged that she will always partake in Assembly meetings to help shape the development debate of the Assembly.

Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare charged the Assembly Members to identify dark places in the constituency at night and fix them to ensure enough security.



The Assembly Members appreciated the effort of the member and also pledged to support her in the development of Techiman North.