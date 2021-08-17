Techiman North and South DCEs deserve second terms – Group appeals to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Antwi Boasiako John, Contributor

Coalition of Grassroot Supporters Of NPP, a group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Techiman North and South Districts of the Bono East Region, have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Addo-Akufo to reappoint the MCE and the DCE for both districts John Kofi Donyina and Peter Mensah respectively to continue with their jobs in their respective districts.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, August 16, 2021, in Techiman, the group said the MCE for Techiman South and the DCE for the Techiman North have been honest, tolerant and hardworking over the years, a mark of good leadership hence their call for their retention.



According to the group, Hon. John Kofi Donyina and Hon. Peter Mensah have always placed the Municipality, the district and the New Patriotic Party first in all their dealings to ensure cohesion, unity, stability and uniformity amongst the ranks and file of the party despite extreme provocation.



"We, as party loyalists, having worked with these two heroic characters appreciate their level of commitment and reference could be made as they have been consistent in sacrificing for the party and the general development of the Techiman north and south constituencies in the Bono East Region," the group added.



"If the President in his wisdom wants to maintain Hon. Peter Mensah and John Kofi Donyina as his representatives, we the coalition of grassroots supporters of NPP in Techiman North and south do strongly support him as we are poised for continuity of development and peace which is essentially a major achievement under the watch of the President," they added.



YOUR MATURITY AND LEADERSHIP IN HANDLING PROVOCATIVE AND DELICATE MATTERS IS WORTH COMMENDATION - COALITION OF GRASSROOTS SUPPORTERS OF NPP (TECHIMAN NORTH AND SOUTH)



We welcome you ladies and gentlemen from our revered media houses on behalf of the coalition of grassroots supporters of NPP for honouring our invitation for this press conference.



Our objective for our engagement with you the media is to openly come out to congratulate and commend Honourable Peter Mensah ( TECHIMAN NORTH DCE) and Honourable John Kofi Donyina ( TECHIMAN SOUTH MCE) for their show of statesmanship, leadership and maturity in handling the provocative and incessant attack on their hard-won reputation as the president prepares to name his MMDCES in his second term.



We, as party loyalists, having worked with these two heroic characters appreciate their level of commitment and reference could be made as they have been consistent in sacrificing for the party and the general development of the Techiman north and south constituencies in the Bono East Region.



We are by this press conference informing the general public that the recent public attacks on Hon. Peter Mensah and John Kofi Donyina are just some MMDCE aspirants who think pulling their colleagues down through the use of the media will secure them automatic leverage to catch the attention of the President.

We want to add that the two personalities since day one of their appointment by the President have represented him very well and have discharged their duties in a more professional way, therefore, the continuous development being witnessed in both Techiman north and south.



Our friends from the media, NPP in Techiman North and South is not in tatters, the party is more peaceful and as such, any person that turns to cry wolf should be treated with the contempt it deserves because the tears they are shedding is just a crocodile one.



Ladies and gentlemen from the media, we would want to conclude this press conference and retire to our humble workplaces by stating unconditionally that if the President in his wisdom wants to maintain Hon. Peter Mensah and John Kofi Donyina as his representatives, we the coalition of grassroots supporters of NPP in Techiman North and south do strongly support him as we are poised for continuity of development and peace which is essentially a major achievement under the watch of the President.



We also would appeal to the party activists to always use the media to promote personalities in the party and policies of the government than to resort to the USE OF PULL HIM DOWN CONSPIRACY which if we are not careful, our finest politicians in the region wouldn't be attractive to the national political market.



We are grateful for your attention and readiness to get our peaceful information delivered to unimaginable heights.

Long live Hon. Peter Mensah and John Donyina



Long live Techiman North and South



Long live Bono East



Long live Mother Ghana



