Techiman South MP hands over fully-furnished library to GES

After years of leaving school the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has built and handed over a fully-furnished library at his former school, to the Ghana Education Service.



According to him, he has always been determined not to leave the young boys and girls in his constituency behind digitally, for which reason he has made this dream a reality.



The ultra-modern library and ICT Center, located at the Ameyaw Cluster of Schools in the municipality (the MP’s former school) will aid teaching and learning, a statement has said.



“The place and role of ICT in today’s competitive world is critical. All aspects of our lives are affected by ICT and that is why it has become an integral part in effective teaching and learning. It is therefore important that the children at an early stage in their educational career get that needed ICT exposure to build a strong foundation,” Martin Korsah said.

He explained that being someone who didn’t get such opportunities, it gives him even greater joy being able to do something like this for his constituents.



“Here, they have an additional opportunity of a well-stocked and modern library facility to complete. This should mark a significant improvement in the teaching and learning environment within the Ameyaw cluster of schools where incidentally is where I had my primary education between 1984-1989,” he said.



The library has books ranging from academic to story books for children and will be open to the public.












