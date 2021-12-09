Techiman commercial drivers, tricycle riders unhappy about slight reduction in fuel prices

Some drivers in Techiman have threatened to strike again if fuel prices are not reduced

Source: GNA

Commercial drivers and tricycle riders in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono Region have expressed dissatisfaction about downward adjustment of fuel prices in the country.

They described the GH¢0.15 pesewas reduction in fuel prices as insignificant and asked the government to reconsider its decision.



Alhaji Nasiru Yussif, the Bono East Regional Secretary for Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) said though the union had called off its sit-down strike, many drivers were still unhappy about the slight decrease in prices of fuel.



He explained the industrial action by the drivers slowed down economic activities in the municipality, and called on the government to do something about the fuel prices before the unexpected happened again.

“Many of our drivers have threatened to resume the sit-down strike if nothing is done about the GH¢0.15 pesewas reduction,” Alhaji Yussif added.



Mr David Kwarteng, the Station Master at the Sunyani main lorry Station in the Municipality said another sit-down strike would not augur well and appealed to the government to address the grievances of the drivers as soon as possible.