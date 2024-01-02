Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana to strike on January 8

File photo of teachers on strike

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Technical University Senior Administrators’ Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) are set to embark on a nationwide strike effective Monday, January 8, 2024.

The Association in a statement said the move is to reinforce their demand for full compliance with the conditions of the roll-over of the retirement date, as indicated in the referred portions of the Conditions of Service.



“The strike action shall mean the outright cessation of all administrative and professional services (including all services for both fresh and continuing students), withdrawal of services at all Units, Sections, Departments, Faculties, Centres, Directorates, Halls of Residence, Finance, ICT Services, physical development, facilities maintenance services, as well as all other main and general services (at the offices of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor the Registrar),” portions of the statement read.

The National Executive Council of TUSAAG reiterated that the strike would continue until the management of all technical universities fully executed the terms of the roll-over of the retirement date, as stated in the Conditions of Service.



“By this correspondence, all members of the Association are to take note, and act accordingly,” it added.