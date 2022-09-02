Technology alone will not take us to the ‘promised land’ – 2nd Deputy BoG governor

The Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Elsie Addo Awadzi, has stated that embracing technology alone will not be sufficient to transform the country.

According to Addo Awadzi, in addition to technology, the complimentary condition needed for Ghana to develop is the training given to the next generation of leaders.



Speaking at the launch of the 75th Anniversary of the University of Ghana, the 2nd deputy governor said that the course of tertiary institutions in Ghana must be tailor-made to ensure that leaders trained will have the competencies to find solutions to the country’s problems.



“… while technology is a key enabler of resilience, it will not take us to the promised land by itself. Other key pieces of the puzzle must be in place and at the right times.



“… we must carefully consider the course offerings and other enrichment activities available to students. Which courses will we need to teach our students over the next 75 years as we prepare them for a more complex world? Which skills (technical and soft) are relevant to equip them with tools to solve the nation’s and the world’s critical challenges?



"How can we equip them with true leadership, entrepreneurship, and communication skills that give them a competitive edge? How can we promote innovative and entrepreneurial problem-solving approaches to learning instead of rote learning which only produce fixed mental modes incapable to solving our challenges?” she questioned.



She added that “we must modernise how we teach relevant subjects. What technological facilities can we deploy to teach them more effectively? How can we take advantage of technological advancements to provide relevant skills for students? How can we attract the best experts and practitioners 10 from home and abroad to help with cutting-edge research and teaching in innovative ways?”

Addo Awadzi further stated that programmes of tertiary educational institutions in the country must also focus on building the moral fabric of the next generation of leaders of the county.



Watch the video below:















IB/BOG