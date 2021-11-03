Technology facilitating leakages at WAEC – EDUWATCH

Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare

Kofi Asare, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, an educational pressure group, has stated that the West African Education Council(WAEC) has been overtaken by technology due to their inability to control the leakages of examination questions yearly.

The executive director made this assertion in an interview with GhanaWeb. This comes on the back of numerous leakages of WASSCE questions in recent times.



Stating his views about the credibility of the examination coordination body, Mr. Asare said “We don’t have an issue with WAEC, we have an issue with the quality of exams WAEC conducts. I think WAEC is a credible institution but they have been overtaken by technology and so what was leaking 20 years ago when I was in Benkum Senior High School may be the same as what is leaking today.



“But 20 years ago, there was no WhatsApp, so a leakage that would have lingered in Accra is universal now within seconds because of a facilitating technology and leakages that couldn’t have been commercialised and only shared in-person are now being leaked onto social media platforms like Telegram where there are about 100,000 subscribers and being marketed to reach all students.”

Watch the interview below:



