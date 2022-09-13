0
Menu
News

Teenage pregancies: Introduce Parents-Pastors Association to tackle situationn - Apanying suggest

Teenage Pregnancy Line Up File Photo: Teenage pregnancy

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh

Mr Baba Kwesi Apanying, one of the Sandema Paramount chief elders in the Builsa North Municipality in the Upper East Region, has suggested that the government should consider forming Parents-Pastors Association (PPA) to help tackle the rising teenage pregnancies in the region.

Mr Apanying indicated that the formation of such association will help both Parents and Religious leaders to monitor the movements of the teen youth to reduce the canker in the region.

"I believed such association like we have Parents Teachers Association (PTA) at various schools, we should also introduce Parents-Pastors Association to help address the concern".

“In terms of teenage pregnancies, I’m sure you are also aware that in the whole country, we are the highest. How do we address these concerns?” he quizzed

Mr Apanying added that the MMDAs should ensure that perpetrators of issues of teenage pregnancies and early marriages are arrested. When the culprits are arrested, they should be dealt with by the court to deter others.

He also attributed the cause of teenage pregnancy largely to lack of accurate information on adolescence sexual and reproductive health and rights and called for collective efforts from parents and stakeholders to address the challenge.

Source: Kwaching Agwaazeh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service