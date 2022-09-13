Teenage pregancies: Introduce Parents-Pastors Association to tackle situationn - Apanying suggest

File Photo: Teenage pregnancy

Mr Baba Kwesi Apanying, one of the Sandema Paramount chief elders in the Builsa North Municipality in the Upper East Region, has suggested that the government should consider forming Parents-Pastors Association (PPA) to help tackle the rising teenage pregnancies in the region.

Mr Apanying indicated that the formation of such association will help both Parents and Religious leaders to monitor the movements of the teen youth to reduce the canker in the region.



"I believed such association like we have Parents Teachers Association (PTA) at various schools, we should also introduce Parents-Pastors Association to help address the concern".



“In terms of teenage pregnancies, I’m sure you are also aware that in the whole country, we are the highest. How do we address these concerns?” he quizzed

Mr Apanying added that the MMDAs should ensure that perpetrators of issues of teenage pregnancies and early marriages are arrested. When the culprits are arrested, they should be dealt with by the court to deter others.



He also attributed the cause of teenage pregnancy largely to lack of accurate information on adolescence sexual and reproductive health and rights and called for collective efforts from parents and stakeholders to address the challenge.