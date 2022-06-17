Teenage pregnancy increasing in Awuragya Basic School, headmaster blames galamsey boys

Awuragya Basic School says Covid-19 contributed to rampant teenage pregnancies

The management of Awuragya M/A Basic School in Nsawam of the Eastern Region has bemoaned the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy in the school in recent times.

The school says the outbreak of Covid-19 contributed to the issue and efforts were underway to address the problem.



Headmaster of the school Foster Boadi speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said for the past years, we have recorded teenage pregnancies.



Two students are currently pregnant and that is a major concern for us as a school. hee told host Kwabena Agyapong.



Meanwhile, he has disputed claims that a teacher in the school was responsible.



He revealed that one of the students was impregnated by another student.

"It is misinformation for anyone to state that a teacher was responsible. One of the students, who is in form two, was impregnated by a male student in form three. The second person does not even know the one responsible. But it is suspected that the one responsible is not from the town.”



He added the activities of galamsey are also contributing to the issue since the galamseyers take advantage of the victims because they have money.



He disclosed that the school is working with traditional authorities and the residents to find a solution to the problem.



On the issue of performance by the students who sat for the BECE, he said the performance has been encouraging and average.



He said two of the students in the latest results released had aggregates of 12.