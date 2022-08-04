0
Teenage pregnancy on the increase in Nabdam

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Nabdam District Chief Executive, Agnes Anamoo, has bemoaned the rising rate of Teenage pregnancy in the District saying it is worrying.

She said though, the District witnessed a reduction in teenage pregnancy from 22 percent in 2020 to 15 percent in 2022, it is still not encouraging and called on all stakeholders to rise up to the challenge to address the canker.

Madam Anamoo disclosed this in an interview with GBC at Nangodi on the sidelines of a stakeholders’ engagement on Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Rights (ASRHR), organised in the District by Rise-Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

She also touched on the eating pattern of adolescents, especially girls, and urged parents to play a leading role in that regard.

