2
Menu
News

Teenage pregnancy rife at Njau as boys allegedly resort to 'for girls'

Teenage Pregnancy Line Up File photo teenage mothers

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region

An upsurge in the number of teenage pregnancies at Njau in the Tain District of the Bono Region has become a growing concern for opinion leaders in the area.

The alarming trend has compelled the traditional authorities to take steps to tackle this menace.

According to the Chief of Njau, Nana Anokone Sarpong Kumankoma, the number of cases recorded in the community can be attributed to poor parenting and indiscipline among the youth.

Nana Anokone Sarpong Kumankoma revealed that boys in the community now take delight in deflowering virgins and have resorted to using “for girls” to win more girls.

“It is sad that the young ones in the community have refused to focus on their education as they engage in sexual activities leading to several teenage pregnancies. The number of cases in this small community is alarming and it is instructive to note that some boys have gone for what is popularly known as “for-girls” and they compete to win more girls,” he said.

He revealed that the time has come for the necessary actions to be taken collectively to curb the menace and they will not spare anybody who impregnates any girl of school going in the community.

“We can’t look on unconcerned as parents and leaders of the community so henceforth we are collectively going to work together to ensure that we reduce it and anybody who impregnates any girl of school-going age will not be spared,” he stated.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence