Teenage pregnancy rife at Njau as boys allegedly resort to 'for girls'

Correspondence from Bono Region

An upsurge in the number of teenage pregnancies at Njau in the Tain District of the Bono Region has become a growing concern for opinion leaders in the area.



The alarming trend has compelled the traditional authorities to take steps to tackle this menace.



According to the Chief of Njau, Nana Anokone Sarpong Kumankoma, the number of cases recorded in the community can be attributed to poor parenting and indiscipline among the youth.



Nana Anokone Sarpong Kumankoma revealed that boys in the community now take delight in deflowering virgins and have resorted to using “for girls” to win more girls.

“It is sad that the young ones in the community have refused to focus on their education as they engage in sexual activities leading to several teenage pregnancies. The number of cases in this small community is alarming and it is instructive to note that some boys have gone for what is popularly known as “for-girls” and they compete to win more girls,” he said.



He revealed that the time has come for the necessary actions to be taken collectively to curb the menace and they will not spare anybody who impregnates any girl of school going in the community.



“We can’t look on unconcerned as parents and leaders of the community so henceforth we are collectively going to work together to ensure that we reduce it and anybody who impregnates any girl of school-going age will not be spared,” he stated.