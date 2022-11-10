2
Menu
News

Televise committee sittings on Ofori-Atta’s probe – Sam George

Sam George NDC MP Ningo Prampram Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, wants sittings of the ad-hoc committee constituted to investigate minority’s claims against Finance Minister to be televised.

“I want to make a plea that the sittings of the committee be telecast live given the nature of the matter and be made public just like the Sputnik V committee in the spirit of transparency and accountability,” he submitted in the House on Thursday.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has constituted an 8-member committee co-chaired by KT Hammond, Adansi-Asokwa MP, and Dominic Ayine, Bolgatanga East MP, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, to probe the allegations by the minority.

The committee has 7 days to present its report after which a debate will be taken and Ken Ofori-Atta’s fate decided.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
'Kume preko reloaded' was a flop - Kweku Baako
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: