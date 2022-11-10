Televise committee sittings on Ofori-Atta’s probe – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, wants sittings of the ad-hoc committee constituted to investigate minority’s claims against Finance Minister to be televised.
“I want to make a plea that the sittings of the committee be telecast live given the nature of the matter and be made public just like the Sputnik V committee in the spirit of transparency and accountability,” he submitted in the House on Thursday.
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has constituted an 8-member committee co-chaired by KT Hammond, Adansi-Asokwa MP, and Dominic Ayine, Bolgatanga East MP, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, to probe the allegations by the minority.
The committee has 7 days to present its report after which a debate will be taken and Ken Ofori-Atta’s fate decided.
