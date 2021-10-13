'Tell Akufo-Addo not to sign LGBTQI+ bill if we pass it' - Apaak to Gyimah-Boadi

Clement Apaak is MP for Builsa South Constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa South Constituency, Dr. Clement Apaak has sent a strong message to Prof. Gyimah-Boadi over his comments against MPs over the “Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021” bill before the House.

The legislator says MPs would not be threatened by anyone, groups, or associations in passing the bill.



Prof. Gyimah-Boadi had expressed disappointment in Parliament especially the eight MPs who are sponsoring the bill.



In his view, there were several important issues the House could focus on and not to thank Ghanaians for their votes with homophobic legislation.



The professor asserted that the legislative House should rather perform their oversight function of the Executive diligently instead of this legislation which is intended to promote hate.



He said MPs should not forget that Ghanaians have indulged them to award themselves heavily subsidized homered thousand dollars per head car loan for their abject failure as legislators to protect the public purse or for their failure to diligently to have an oversight of the presidency.



But Dr. Apaak says the passage of the bill is the opinion of the majority of Ghanaians and not a few people.

He opined that the citizens of Ghana have spoken and the legislature will pass the bill.



He indicated that the personal opinions of MPs will not matter in the vote as that will be against the will of Ghanaians.



He has, therefore, asked the professor to go to the President and ask him not to sign the bill into law if parliament passes the bill.



He said: “Tell Akufo-Addo not to sign into law the Bill when we pass it in Parliament.



"Attacking parliamentarians will not prevent us from doing what the people of Ghana expect of us. Focus on Akufo-Addo, he would have the final say. Tell him not to sign the bill into law when we pass it.”



The new bill when passed will prohibit and criminalize advocacy, funding, and the act of LGBTQ+ while promoting conversion therapy programs seeking to “convert” people from homosexuality to heterosexuality.