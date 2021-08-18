Tell Akufo-Addo that abandoned e-blocks are a disgrace to Ghana – Mahama to Chiefs

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has chastised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for abandoning the e-classroom blocks that he started before leaving office in 2016.

He said the failure to complete the projects smacks of waste of the tax payers’ money.



Speaking to the chiefs and people of the Upper East region as part of his thank you tour of the region on Tuesday August 17, Mr Mahama who was the NDC’s presidential candidate in last year’s elections said “Governance is supposed to be continued and so when the government takes over from the other it continues what the previous government was doing.



“When I came into office, as best as I could the projects that we had inherited from the preceding government we tried to continue them.

“Some we concluded , others we move to another level so that another government will come and continue and so I will urge that you continue to urge on this president that the e-blocks that are standing, they are a disgrace to our national reputation.



“Because, as I have said before it is not my Education Minister who was my running mate Naana Opoku Agyeman who financed them out of her pocket , or it wasn’t me who financed that project from my pocket it was the tax payers money, your money and my money that we used to put up this blocks.”