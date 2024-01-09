Tell Ghanaians challenges you faced as vice president – Koku Anyidoho to Bawumia

Koku Anyidoho, Former NDC Deputy General Secretary

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has called on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to openly address Ghanaians regarding the challenges he faced during his tenure as the second gentleman of the land.

Koku Anyidoho asserted that it is essential for Bawumia to share insights into the hurdles he faced during his seven-year term as vice president and provide clarity on how these challenges impacted his ability to contribute to the country's development.



Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio on January 4, 2024, he expressed concern that Bawumia who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), needs to articulate his plans for overcoming the challenges of vice president should he ascend to the presidency.



"What did you do, Vice President, when you were seeking power prior to 2016? You traveled around the country as a running mate. You promised a lot, and now, you have been the vice president for seven years.



“Indeed, you are not the president, and I agree that Bawumia's little window and escape route lie in the fact that he has not been president before, but now he is seeking the mandate to be president,” he said.



He continued “So, we grant him some breathing space. Even still, there are questions that we can ask him. Now, tell Ghanaians, what are the real challenges that the vice president faces? So that when you become president and we have your vice president, are you willing to allow your vice president more space to function, or will you just follow the tradition that vice presidents are merely vice presidents?

“For me, in terms of advancing the development discourse, you can’t say you didn’t know about all things that are going on in the country …within your period and your window, what did you do, and why didn't you do certain things?"







