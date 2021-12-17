Tell Jesus, not us – A Plus replies National Cathedral board over juju claims

Musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng

Government launches fundraising campaign for National Cathedral

A Plus unhappy with construction of National Cathedral



National Cathedral to be completed in 2024



Musician and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has charged the board of the National Cathedral to seek the face of Jesus Christ in their battle with perceived saboteurs who are planting voodoo at the site where the construction of the facility is ongoing.



A Plus in a reaction to a GhanaWeb story in which a board member of the National Cathedral lamented the breaking of eggs and other things at the site, expressed implicitly that since the project is for God, it is only wise the board relies on him to tackle the situation.



“Please don’t tell us. We can’t help you. Report them to Jesus,” his comment reads.



A Plus has been a constant critic of the National Cathedral project, postulating that the funds could have been committed to something which in his view serves the country better.

In 2019, A Plus labelled as ‘useless’ government’s intention to build the cathedral with the view that government should focus on building more schools and hospitals.



“NPP people are not thinking. We don’t have schools and we don’t have hospitals but the president wants to build a church for Jesus Christ to come and stay inside. It is needless,” A Plus told Accra FM.



Saboteurs planting 'juju' and breaking eggs at National Cathedral site – Board Member



The Executive Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng has called on Ghanaians to support the construction of the national edifice with prayers.



He explained in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen that, there have been incidents where some things planted by unknown individuals on the project site have dug up as well as the discovery of broken eggs which is synonymous to spiritual incantations on the site.



“We cannot do it all in the flesh. The National Cathedral that we are seeing it as such, we’ve gone there to see people dig the ground and bury certain things as well as the breaking of eggs on the site. That is why we have restricted access to the area. A lot of people have done so many things,” he said.