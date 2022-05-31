Tell the British govt to mind their business when they bring you donor assistance packages – Ablakwa to IGP

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

IGP has no business in diplomatic issues - Ablakwa

IGP actions might hurt Ghana’s diplomatic relations with the UK - MP



Barker-Vormawor treason case: 'Di wo fie asem' - IGP issues stern warning to British High Commissioner



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has bemoaned the decision by the IGP to attack the British High Commissioner for comments she made regarding the arrest of Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



According to the MP, the IGP should have informed Ghana’s Foreign Minister of his reservations about the comments made by High Commissioner Harriet Thompson, so that the matter will be handled diplomatically, rather than resulting to attack her in a letter.



In a post shared on Facebook, the MP (Member of Parliament) added that the action of the IGP is likely to affect Ghana’s relationship with the United Kingdom (UK).

“Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare should have raised his concerns about the British High Commissioner’s tweet on Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s latest arrest with Ghana’s Foreign Minister for it to be addressed through the time-tested diplomatic channels.



“The IGP’s rather ill-advised attack on the British High Commissioner, H.E. Harriet Thompson for being meddlesome in Ghana’s internal affairs appears rather far-fetched, particularly considering the significant fact that the activist of interest is a student in the UK and that matters of human rights are universal and cardinal,” portions of the post by the MP read.



“It is quite ironic though, that the IGP does not preach the “di wo fie asem’ doctrine when it is time to receive the numerous donor assistance packages from the British Government,” he added.



He further stated that the behaviour of IGP appears to be part of a trend by the government to attack partners who criticize it.



He called on the Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, to intervene to ensure that the matter does not de-escalate further to hurt Ghana’s diplomatic relations with the UK.

The British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, in a tweet shared on May 17, bemoaned the arrest of Barker-Vormawor who was arrested for a road traffic offense, saying that she was interested in the outcome of the convener’s arrest.



Responding to the high commissioner’s statement, Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akufo Dampare, in a letter to the diplomat, said her tweet was made from a prejudiced or unapprised position.



“Ordinarily, the Ghana Police Service would not have responded to comments such as yours, obviously made from either a biased or uninformed position. However, we have learnt from previous, painful experience that it has not been helpful to ignore such misguided, unwarranted, and biased comments intended to tarnish the reputation of the Ghana Police Service and that of our Country,” portions of the letter read.



Read IGPs letter to the IGP below



