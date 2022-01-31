Tell us E-levy can take us to 2022 World Cup too – NDC communicator teases Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

A member of the Communications Team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Donkor Fuseini, has said the government’s over-reliance on the yet-to-be-passed Electronic Transfer Levy as the panacea to all the country’s economic problems is problematic.

The former District Chief Executive of Sekyere Afram Plains said Ghanaians are being “coerced” to accept a levy that is built on deceit.



“The e-levy is being presented like that medicine which can address all health problems; it can create jobs for the people, enhance Planting for Food and Jobs, build hospitals. The only thing this government hasn’t said about E-Levy is its ability to take Ghana to the world cup,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



The controversial bill has seen the Majority and Minority groups in Parliament exchange fisticuffs before rising in 2021.

It is back to the House for another debate although the Minority has stated, members will vote against it.



The Finance Minister on Friday, January 28 reviewed the levy from 1.75% to 1.5% but the Minority group remains resolute.