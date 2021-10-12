Tell us if Akufo-Addo supports anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Kwakye Ofosu replies Gabby

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former Deputy Minister of Information

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former Deputy Minister of Information has issued a clap-back to a post by leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko demanding clarity from former President John Dramani Mahama on his stance on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



Gabby in a tweet sought to find out if the bill which is being championed by Sam George and seven other MPs has the backing of John Dramani Mahama.



His tweet of Monday, October 12, 2021; read: “Is former President and presidential aspirant John Mahama for or against the Boy George Bill?”

Kwakye Ofosu in his response urged Gabby Otchere Darko to table the same question to the president with who he shares blood relations.



Ofosu Kwakye tasked Gabby Otchere Darko to enquire from President Akufo-Addo if he would assent the bill when passed.



“Charity begins at home so how about telling us if your cousin, President Akufo-Addo, supports the bill and will assent to it once it is passed by Parliament” he said, quoting Gabby's tweet.



Kwakye Ofosu becomes the second NDC top official to demand President Akufo-Addo declares his position on the matter.



Last week, the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi tasked President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to address Ghanaians on the issues.

“My only disappointment is the lawyer of President Akufo-Addo organizing some persons to oppose this bill. The people of this country deserve to know the position of our president on this bill. More importantly, they deserve to know the position of his heir apparent who is a Muslim. I’m sad that till date the two leaders have not commented on this bill. President Mahama has commented. President Mills also commented,” he said.



About the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



Sam Nartey George led an eight-member legislative group that drafted a Private Members’ Bill titled: “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," which seeks to comprehensively outlaw activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



Currently, the bill has been laid before the house and referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.



The Ningo Prampram MP has strongly defended the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.

Sam George insists that LGBTQ+ tendencies are not human rights but preferences that need to be regulated within the context of what Ghanaian society and culture accepts.



The bill has the full blessing of Speaker Alban Bagbin who is on record to have said he is pro-life and will ensure that the bill is passed into law as soon as possible.



