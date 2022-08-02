21
‘Tell us if an NDC president will travel on a truck abroad' - NPP reacts to minority’s concerns

Akufo Addo Plane President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Danquah Smith Buttey, has taken a swipe at the Minority for the constant attacks on President Akufo-Addo and his use of private jets to travel outside the country.

The NPP officer believes the attacks on the President are Much ado about nothing and has asked the Minority to stop the attacks.

Danquah Smith Buttey noted that the issue would have been a problem if the president’s travels had not benefited the country.

He quizzed if an NDC president would use a truck to travel outside the country if sworn into office.

To him, the NDC has no moral right to attack the president since they (NDC) did terrible things when they were in office.

He told host Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the government managed the country well and maintained a stable economy until the outbreak of Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukraine.

He also asked persons criticising the government to be constructive and provide solutions for the things they lambast the government over.

Contrary to claims that the president was not listening, he said the president is a man who listens and acts on constructive criticisms.

He said Ghana is not the only country facing challenges because the superpowers, including the USA and the UK, are facing challenges.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
