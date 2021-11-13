Tell us what you did for the youth - Oppong-Nkrumah replies Mahama

Minister for Information and Member of Parliament(MP) for Ofoase-Ayerebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has asked the 2020 Flagebearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to enumerate the number of jobs or employment avenues he created for the unemployed youth in this country when he was President.

According to him, Mr Mahama's administration is on record to have placed a freeze on employment when he was president leaving a majority of Ghanaian youth unemployed.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the NPP Government having realized the toll unemployment had on the youth, designed programmes that has created not only jobs but provided them with meaningful income.



The NPP government, he added, has also restored allowances that the Mahama administration refused to pay.



"If former president Mahama is asking government to provide jobs, then he should equally tell us what he was able to do within his years as president in terms of jobs and solving the unemployment problem he spoke about.



"Apart from essential service providers, there was a ban on employment in the country as part of IMF’s conditions given to the country when Ghana was placed under an IMF programme.



“You don’t talk without providing evidence. For us, we talk and back whatever we do with evidence and the needed data. If you can remember, it was during Mahama’s era that we were told that we had eaten all the meat and it was left with the bones so we had to take the country to the IMF," he said.

End of 'Thank-You Tour



Former President John Dramani Mahama brought his thank-you tour to a close on November 10, 2021, in Accra.



At a forum to address challenges facing the people of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama said the unemployment situation in the country has currently become a "national security crisis" that needs to be addressed head-on.



He complained about the government’s approach to the crisis, criticizing the ad-hoc measures taken.



Watch Video Below:



