Tell us when E-Levy bill will come to parliament, there should be no surprises – Minority Leader

I don’t want any surprise on E-Levy, Minority

We stand with the public in our opposition and rejection of the bill



E-Levy yet to be considered



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu to tell the house when the E-Levy bill will be presented before parliament and in what form.



According to him, there is the need for the house to know when the proposed bill will be presented before the house as it is an important subject that should be presented without prior announcement.



Speaking on the door of parliament, Tuesday, he said,"Mr. Speaker last Friday there was an effort to introduce E-Levy and for the second reading of the E-Levy, to debate the principles of the E-Levy. Mr Speaker, we need to know, earlier on when we adopted the business statement for the previous week, the E-Levy we were told, would have been introduced tomorrow. Now we get it introduced on Friday and then today as I watch the order of business pursuant to Standing Order 53 I do not see anything relating to the E-Levy. Mr Speaker on this important matter there should be no surprises. So we want the leader of government business to lead us through when will it be, if it will be reintroduced a new bill or Article 106, the bill is gazetted for us to know or we are continuing wanting under Article 106 to suspend our Standing Order to take it as a matter of urgency.”

He reiterated that the minority is still against the bill just as many sections public are and prior notice about any changes or otherwise before the presentation will be in the right direction.



“Mr Speaker members need to know because on this matter as we have publicly said, we want to stand with the public in our opposition and rejection of the bill. We don’t want to be taken by surprises. So let the leader of government business indicate to us when the bill will come to Parliament and in what form we should anticipate or expect it. We cannot continue with this uncertainty.”



Parliament was expected to consider the Electronic Transfer Levy Bill, 2021 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, after the debate on the bill was adjourned due to the time.



The last time it was considered was on December 20, the house could not make a decision on the levy due to a scuffle that ensued, leading to an adjournment.



For the bill to be passed, the majority must get 138 members of the house to vote in favour of same.

A total number of 138, however, cannot be guaranteed as the Speaker is currently out of the country for a medical check-up.



In his absence, the Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, assumes the position.



The Minority has hinted of possible chaos in the house if the acting Speaker attempts to vote.



