Tell us your solutions to get Ghana out of economic woes – NPP tells NDC

NPP PRESSER Mr Ahiagba Addressing The Media Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications director

Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has dared the opposition NDC to tell Ghanaians its plans towards getting Ghana out of its economic woes rather than jabbing the ruling NPP as a failure.

According to Richard Ahiagbah, NDC’s claims that this government has mismanaged the economy are untrue.

Mr. Ahiagbah stated at the party’s headquarters in Accra yesterday that they (NPP) perfectly managed the economy until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war, which brought Ghana’s developing economy to a halt.

Mr. Ahiagbah cited that, the conversation ought to be NDC’s alternative to improve the economy faster than what the NPP is doing in this current economic crisis

He furthered that, if the NDC has solutions to the current economic situation, then they must rather come out clear on their alternative to solve the problems

He, therefore, charged Ghanaians to disregard the false impression the NDC is painting against the NPP in their quest to win elections.

