Tell your intelligence gathering lies to Class 1 kids - Sam George roars at Dampare, ACP Ofori

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George is not excited at how Police is handling the issue relating to a purported arrest of his fellow lawmaker, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



He insists that the Police are being lawless by the actions in seeking to arrest Sosu, who as a sitting MP enjoys some privileges.



Commenting on an October 31, 2021, statement by Police describing reports of the arrest as "untrue," he picked on a point where the Police said any plain-clothed officers who may have been at the church premises where Sosu was worshipping may have been there to gather intelligence.

He slammed the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and head of Police Public Relations, ACP Kwesi Ofori, telling them to tell their 'intelligence gathering' lies to Class 1 children.



"ACP Kwesi Ofori and the IGP should tell their fib to class 1 kids that the plain cloth officers were there to gather intelligence. Absolute bumble!



"If they claim they would use 'legal means' to interrogate all suspects, they must be guided by Articles 117 & 118 of the 1992 Constitution and Standing Orders 28 & 30 of Parliament," he posted on Facebook.







His post accompanied by the Police statement also stressed the need to support the Police at all times when they play by the rules.

"I agree that we must support the Ghana Police Service to maintain law and order. However, we shall resist them when they act outside the remit of the law with reckless abandon and in a capricious manner unbecoming of officers of the law."



He recounted his experiences at the hands of security professionals during the Ayawaso Wuogon by-election violence and said that had given him a "life mission" to fight for reforms within the Police setup.



"I have been a victim of the lack of professionalism and irresponsibility of SOME police officers and national security personnel and I have made it my life mission to continue to fight for reforms in what should be a model public service institution and I would rest not until we rid the Police Service of these despicable bad nuts.



"The Police is NOT above the Law!" his post concluded.





