‘Telling lies got you growing’ – Ghanaians tell Information Minister

Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

The Minster for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has come under severe criticism by some of his followers on social media, after he updated his Twitter page with a photo and a caption on Tuesday March 15, 2022.

Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah in the post was appreciating how far he has come in life, as the portrait picture he tweeted saw him with gray hair and beard, dressed in a white shirt standing on a podium apparently addressing a gathering.



The Minister who doubles as member of Parliament for Offoase Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region, captioned the photos thus, “Charlie Man dey grow!!!!!.”



The tweet saw many likes numbering over 8,000−as at the time of filing the report−with over 700 retweets and a little below 900 followers reacting to the post in the comment section.



Some of the followers who seem to be displeased with him took the opportunity to attack his personality, blaming his ageing on alleged corrupt practices and infidelity.

A comment from Acquahakweeiebenezer exclaimed, “yeah true talk??!! ATRO) Byie AKOHWI 3NE NNDADAAA NTSI SEE U.”



Another from DK also read, “You always come to defend lies so what you dey expect?”



McMens said, “ But making no impact! You were a fine gentleman with a lot of integrity but lately ator nsuom.”



“You know very well that E-levy won’t do anything for Ghana but politics has made you lose your wisdom and you’re in support of the policy. You are a “grown elite” man, so use your age and wisdom PROPERLY!!!.” Timmy wrote.