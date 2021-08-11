Tema Anglican Diocese to be carved out of Accra

Anglican Diocese of Accra held 24th Diocesan Synod

Source: GNA

The Anglican Diocese of Accra at the first session of the 24th Diocesan Synod held at the Saint Joseph Anglican Church in Kaneshie announced the creation of a new diocese in Tema.

The carving out of the Tema Diocese has become necessary due to the growing numbers of Parishes in the sprawling cosmopolitan city of Tema and its environs.



It was also to advance the Accra Diocese’s vision of church planting particularly in the Eastern part of the Greater Accra Region.



The Synod, the highest decision-making body of the Diocese, consist of a House of Clergy and House of Laity (made up of representatives from Parishes), is convened annually to deliberate on ecclesiastical business for the smooth running of the diocese.



The Synod said, it would be subject to initiation and determination of a detailed geographical boundary of the new diocese to be drawn out.



Also, a nine-member Committee has been constituted to put forward an evidence-based research analysis to inform its decision and recommendation for the creation of the new Diocese.

The creation would bring to 12, the number of Dioceses in the Anglican Internal Province of Ghana (IpG), and when fully operational, would reduce the workload on the current Bishop who mostly traverses the entire region for pastoral duties.



Mr Abraham Tetteh Dian Okine, a Member of the Bishop's Nominating Committee, who passed the motion at Synod, said it was in keeping up with the Constitution of the Church of the Province of West Africa (CPWA).



It has been accepted to carve out the Tema Archdeaconry from the Accra Diocese, it was incumbent on Synod to pass a resolution to support the position.



He said as per the Diocesan Constitution, a motion was raised by both Houses of Laity and Clergy, after voting unanimously to support the position, resolved that part of the Diocese of Accra which constitutes the Tema Archdeaconry shall be carved out to become the new Tema Diocese.



Mr Okine, who is also the Provincial Synod Delegate of the CPWA, said the proposed change, in the view of the Diocesan Synod, was desirable and would not only have spiritual benefits but have an administrative and financial advantage for the growth of the Diocese.

The Right Reverend Dr Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, Anglican Bishop of Accra, said in compliance of Canon Five of the Constitution of the CPWA, outlined the proposed boundary to cover: Tema, Ashaiman, Prampram, New Ningo, Kpone-Katmanso, Dodowa, Ada, Boeko, Dangme East and its environs.



He said “it comprised the administration area within the Greater Accra Region; bounded at the south by the Gulf of Guinea, on the West by the Weija Dam to Bortianor and beyond, on the north by Achimota and Amasaman and its environs.



“We have therefore fulfilled all righteousness for the carving out of the Tema Archdeaconry into a Diocese”.