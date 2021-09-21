Tema Central NPP supporters lock up party office over MCE nomination

Flag of the New Patriotic Party

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's nomination of a Metropolitan Chief Executive, MCE, for Tema has not been well received in the Tema Central constituency.

It caused aome party faithful to lock up the New patriotic Party’s office on Monday with reports indicating that the doors had been braced with wood thus blocking entry.



Akufo-Addo as per an official list released on September 19, 2021 nominated Yohane Armah Ashitey as the MCE for Tema.



Citi News report said the protesters were sympathisers of another candidate, Charles Boateng, who they believed deserved the slot because of his dedication to the party.

Explaining the incident, Constituency Secretary, Ian Quaye, said: “The incident happened as a result of polling station executives and some residents trooping to the party office to take that decision [to lock it up].



"As we speak, we are having meetings in order to see how best this issue can be resolved, and we want to send the signal to the party leadership for them to look at how best to resolve this issue by rewarding people of the right calibre so that at least the grassroots will know that when they talk people listen.



“We believe that we have gotten to the point where hardwork, loyalty and commitment and dedication to the party must be part. If he is not going to be given the MCE, other positions within the Tema enclave should be given to him so that it will bring some of these things down,” he added.