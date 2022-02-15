Tema Community One market women express concern over sewage leakage

Current situation at the marketplace

Source: GNA

Some market women at the Community One Market in the Tema Metropolis have raised concerns about the continuous sewage leakages, which is affecting their businesses negatively.

According to the market women, they have consistently complained about the spillage being caused by neglected broken-down pipelines and the lack of treatment plants in the area.



During a visit to the market, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed the gushing out of untreated greywater and faecal wastewater, inconveniencing the traders, buyers, and passers-by.



The stench from the leakage was unbearable.

Some of the traders told the GNA that they were tired of complaining about the situation.



“We need to know what exactly is causing it, and whoever is responsible for dealing with it must be held accountable. We always experience this in the market. They will come and touch it but immediately they leave it will burst again so we need a permanent solution,” they demanded.



Meanwhile, Mr. Derrick Tata-Anku, TMA Metropolitan Waste Engineer, told the GNA that the team was going to work on the system.