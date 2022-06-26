Tema Court fines Pub Manager for sale of expired drinks

Manager of Avor Plus Pub of fined

Source: GNA

Tema Community Centre District Court has fined the Manager of Avor Plus Pub a sum of GH₵1,200, or in default serve six-month imprisonment in hard labour for display and offer for sale of expired drinks to the public.

The court presided over by Mr Festus Fovi Nukunu, a Circuit Court Judge sitting as an additional judge at the District Court, sentenced the manager after he pleaded guilty to both charges.



The prosecution, led by Mr Issah Al-Hassan, told the court that the accused operated a drinking pub at Adjei Kojo near Tema in the Greater Accra Region.



He said on August 18, 2021, a team of Environmental Health Officers inspected the accused person’s trade premises, and it was detected that he had displayed and offered for sale expired drinks at the time of inspection.



The prosecution explained that the expired products displayed were; star beer drinks with the expiry date of August 12, 2021; and Aloe Vero drinks with the expiry date of June 1, 2021.



The Environmental Health Officers detected that some of the drinks were in the fridge at the time of inspection.

The prosecution said the accused was in breach of the law for preparing and offering adulterated drinks for sale to the public and failure to obtain a medical health certificate and sanitation permit at the time of inspection.



The accused admitted the offence and that statutory notice was served on him, but he failed to comply.



The court summons was applied for and served on the accused to appear before the court, leading to a subsequent trial, and conviction.



