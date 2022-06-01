Tema District Court fines dog breeder

File photo of a beam balance

Source: GNA

The Tema Community Centre District Court has convicted Essien Terry, a resident of Tema Community One, to a fine of GHC1,200 for rearing dogs in commercial quantities in a residential area without a permit.

Terry was charged before the Court for rearing the dogs in his residential premises for commercial purposes without a permit as required.



Mr. Festus Fovi Nukunu, a Circuit Court Judge sitting as an additional judge at the District Court, earlier granted him bail in the sum of Ghc 5,000, of which the accused then pleaded guilty to the charges and was convicted on his own plea on the three counts namely: unauthorized keeping of dogs in a dwelling house, keeping of animals in premises and non-compliance with the abatement notice.



The court also ordered the convict to relocate the dogs from the residential area within a month.



Prosecuting, Ms. Saudatu Issaka, TMA Environmental Health Analyst told the Court that sometime in February this year, a complaint was made to the Environmental Health Office by some residents in the community about the rearing of dogs and cats on large scale by the accused.

She said the rearing of the dogs, according to residents, was causing a nuisance, such as offensive odours, emanating from the house and noise among others.



The prosecution said on February 18, 2022, a team of Environmental Health Officers inspected the place and found out that the accused had a very big cage housing about ten dogs, and cats believed to be for commercial purposes.



According to the prosecution, the accused was educated on the issue, and a notice was served on him to remove them from the house to a more convenient place.



He was subsequently charged with the offense after all effort efforts by the officers for him to remove the said animals proved futile.