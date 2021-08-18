Tema East MP calls on youth to make right life choices

MP Odamtten (fourth left) with some participants at an International Youth Day event

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament, Tema East Constituency has called on the youth in Tema to make the right choices in life as any misjudgements can derail their prospects.

“Desist from social vices which will destroy your future and prevent you from achieving your dreams and aspirations,” the MP said in an address at Tema Manhean to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day celebration.



The event was on the theme: “Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health” and was organised by Bornwin Foundation, a Community Based Organisation with support from SOS Children’s Villages Ghana.



It brought together master craftsmen and women, caregivers, community leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders, community youth groups amongst others, to deliberate on youth development issues.



The MP said handwork was key in achieving success, calling on the youth in the community not to give up on their dreams when they are faced with challenges, but persevere with a determination to succeed despite the odds.

Mr Joshua Teye Agudah, Chief Executive Officer of Bornwin Foundation, said the objective of the programme was to rekindle the concept of youth empowerment and to promote intergenerational understanding.



That, he said, would help the youth, most of whom are exuberant, to focus on their dreams to reduce social vices such as drug and substance abuse, the proliferation of sex, and pilfering.



He stressed the importance of supporting each other to grow by networking to share ideas as that would provide greater opportunities for their collective growth.



Ms Christiana Enyonam, a seasoned Painter and Artist, who recounted her struggles as a young artist, said her tenacity to succeed was based on her experiences and resolve.