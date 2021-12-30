Tema East NDC executive descends on Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Source: Kofi Asiedu, Contributor

Executive Member of the Tema East Constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has weighed in on the media war between the camp of former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and the camp of former President John Mahama.

In a write-up, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, laments what he says is the unfair heaping of insults and wild allegations on Dr. Dufuor because he has expressed interest in becoming the party’s 2024 flagbearer.



Moshake laments that the insults are emanating from minions of the former President who have been coached by Mahama himself.



“From where I sit, I do not fail at all to see the fingerprints of John Mahama all over the claims that Dr. Duffuor is a New Patriotic Party (NPP) mole in the NDC, because anybody who is familiar with the politics of John Mahama knows he is a very vindictive man who fights his opponents through his hatchet men,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, John Mahama is also behind the troll that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor could not even manage his bank, UniBank well thus leading to the collapse of the bank, and that if he could not manage just a bank how is he expecting to be entrusted with a whole country.



“Why would anybody say these painful things to one of our own, Dr. Duffuor, when we all know the political circumstances under which his bank’s license was withdrawn?” Moshake lamented.

The firebrand NDC Executive revealed that the insults on Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is because the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana has made his intention clear about the 2024 presidential ticket of the NDC.



“Mr. John Mahama feels entitled to the flagbearership of the NDC and therefore anybody who dares stand up to contest him becomes the target of his vicious proxy war of insults and character assassination through disrespectful young people that he has hired,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, he knows it is Mr. Mahama who is behind the insults because fighting people through media and other proxies has long been his style.



“I remember the insults and attacks that the likes of former Speaker of Parliament, Doe Adjaho, suffered at the hands of Mahama’s hired attackers. And how can one forget the shabby treatment and arrest that he visited on Mr. Sylvester Mensah of the National Health Insurance Authority?” Moshake asked. “After getting Sylvester Mensah’s accounts frozen and arresting him like a criminal, the law enforcement agencies that Mahama used did not find any evidence of the supposed financial malfeasance that he was accused of,” Moshake added.



He pointed out that both Doe Adjaho and Sylvester Mensah suffered the insults and harassment because they were known to have presidential ambitions.

“That was not all; the current Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, also became a target of Sammy Gyamfi because of Bagbin’s well-known presidential ambition,” Moshake wrote.



According to him, after Sammy Gyamfi had attacked Bagbin over his supposed disloyalty to the NDC, “Mahama categorically refused to call him (Sammy Gyamfi) to order because he was doing Mahama’s bidding.”



He cited further, that current Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has also not been spared attacks by former President Mahama because Haruna is well known to be a presidential material. “After John Mahama won the 2012 elections, he sidelined Haruna Iddrisu until chiefs in the Northern region and other well-meaning Ghanaians had to write letters and put pressure on Mr. John Mahama before he would appoint him as Minister of Employment.”



Moshake also accused John Mahama of betraying former head of the National Youth Employment Program, Abuga Pele, by jailing him for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.



“For some reason, John Mahama was never able to jail anybody from the NPP even though the former Kufuor government had been full of corruption scandals. The only person he managed to jail is one of our own, and for what, supposedly causing financial loss to the State. It was not as if Abuga Pele stole or benefited from any money, but Mahama jailed him,” Moshake lamented.

He called on the NDC to “passionately reject every move of John Mahama to become the party’s flagbearer again,” warning that John Mahama will only continue to be vindictive towards NDC members.



He also advised young people in the NDC who are allowing themselves to be used by Mahama to attack and insult others to be wary of themselves.



“As you do John Mahama’s dirty work and create enemies for yourselves, know that when he gets tired of using you, he will dump you like a rag. John Mahama has forgotten God sees everything, if you do good goodness will follow, if you do bad badness will follow,” Moshake wrote.