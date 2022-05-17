Tema East NPP thank God for Akufo-Addo, Bawumia success story

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia

The Tema East Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is counting its blessings and showing appreciation to God.

On Sunday, the branch, led by its Chairman, Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, held a thanksgiving service to show appreciation for what it calls the success story of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.



“We will never forget the massive grace that it took to bring President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia to power from opposition a little over five years ago. The fact that this has happened and the two have been able to lead the NPP’s agenda for this country is a blessing.



This is why we are holding the thanksgiving service,” Nene Ofoe-



Teyechu Agbadiagba explains.

The indefatigable Constituency Chairman was speaking on the sidelines of the service which was held at the Forward Looking Ministry chapel at Tema Manhean on Sunday.



In solemn humility, the leadership of the party in the constituency had thronged the church to celebrate God’s grace and mercies towards the NPP in general and the Tema East constituency branch in particular.



“We are also thankful for a second term in office and the grace that we are enjoying as a country in spite of the current global difficulties brought on by COVID-19 and the Russia/Ukraine war,” the Chairman said.



On behalf of the party, he also thanked God for the party’s successful conclusion of polling station executives and constituency executives elections.

“We only pray that the almighty will accept our humble thanksgiving offering and bless our future efforts so we can continue to thank him,” Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba lV said.



In attendance at the event were big wigs of the party, including Mr. Isaac Essuman, Nasara and electoral area co-ordinators and polling station executives.



Others were Mr. Albert Kraku, Tema East Constituency Communications Officer, Evans Baidoo, 1 st Vice Chairman, Mr. Stephen Aboagye, 2 nd Vice Chairman, Comfort Angeley



Nai, women organizer, Albert Seth Agyepong, organizer, Gilbert Titus-Glover, youth organizer and Mr. Kwesi Labie, financial secretary.

“We are here to thank God for his



manifold mercies and grace towards the NPP as a whole and Tema East NPP in particular,” Hon. Albert Kraku said.



He also thanked God for the lives and achievements of President Akufo-Addo and Vice president Bawumia, along with the lives of great party leaders who have sacrificed for



the NPP.

“In Tema East, such great leaders include Hon. Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover, former MP for Tema East and deputy minister of transport. Through his instrumentality, we have a record in Tema as the party which built the best roads for the harbour city,”.



Albert Kraku said.



Meanwhile, Hon. Titus Glover could not attend the program because he was in the Volta Region campaigning for election for the position of National Organizer.



Reports indicate that he was welcomed with open arms by the NPP executives in the Volta Region. He is tipped to win massively.