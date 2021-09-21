Tema GTA rallies support for tourism industry automation

Ghana Tourism Authority

Source: GNA

Charles Buabin, Tema Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has rallied support for the digitization of the country’s tourism sector through the National Tourism Single Window Destination Project (NTSWDP).

The NTSWDP is a technology consolidated portal, loaded with relevant Ghana Hospitality and Tourism information for easy access by the domestic and global clientele of the Ghanaian destination.



Mr Buabin, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema, said the technology, dedicated to streamlining the services and operations of the Ghanaian tourism industry, is a game changer to provide accessible and quality service across the tourism value chain.



He said the digitisation of Tourism Products and Services-an important policy intervention by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority seeks to increase Domestic and International tourism by digitising tourism products and services.



The initiative, he added, sought to provide real-time information on Ghana’s tourism, arts, and culture goods and services to domestic and foreign consumers to improve sales or market share.

According to him, NTSWDP would enhance the quality of products and services by incentivizing proper packaging, standards, research, and development in product portfolio mix and diversification.



The Regional Director stated that, the project also premised on the promotion of excellence and competitive edge to avoid the Ghanaian destination being crowded out by leading tourism economies.



He noted that the recent launch of the Travel and Tourism Industry Automation by Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, to make Ghana a preferred tourist destination not only in West Africa and Africa but also in the rest of the world, was a remarkable step towards the gradual recovery of the sector.



He, therefore, called on the public to download the free but seamless App platform – “VisitGHANA” - to enhance their domestic tourism experiences.