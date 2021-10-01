Tema General Hospital expands mortuary for better service - Director

Source: SVTV Africa

Director of the Tema General Hospital, Dr. Richard Anthony has announced that the hospital has enlarged its mortuary facility to improve its services.

Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Dr. Anthony stated that due to its large number of patients, management needed to expand the mortuary to cater to their clients.



“The hassle of having to carry bodies to another hospital has been taken care of now. Also, we have done some maintenance and renovation. So we added a cold room to help with that,” he said.



Moreover, the hospital even though has a generator, the cold room lacks its own. Dr. Anthony said they would appreciate one.



“We have one for the hospital but specifically for the cold room and with hospitals, departments are often set up. So we would appreciate a generator if we are given one,” Dr. Anthony added.

The director added that the ministry of health is presently constructing another building for the general hospital and expressed appreciation for the good works done.



