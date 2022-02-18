Tema High Court dismisses Barker-Vormawor’s ‘habeas corpus’ application

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor was arrested on February 11 for threatening to stage a coup

The Tema High Court has dismissed a habeas corpus application by Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor who has been charged with treason felony and is currently in police custody.

He is expected to reappear at the Ashaiman District Court on February 28, 2022.



A habeas corpus is a writ issued by a court directing one who holds another in custody to produce the person before the court for a specified purpose.

Graphic Online’s reporter in Tema, Della Russel Ocloo reports that the legal team for Barker-Vormawor led by Professor Raymond Atuguba had filed a habeas corpus application at the Tema High Court for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney-General to appear before the court to justify the continued detention of Barker-Vormawor.



But the Tema High Court, presided over by Justice Daniel Mensah on Thursday, February 17, 2022, held that the application for habeas corpus had failed so far as there have been an intervening event of Barker-Vormawor being presented before a District Court of which a bail application had been refused.