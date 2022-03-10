Tema High Court to hear Barker-Vormawor bail case on Thursday

#FixTheCountry movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The High Court in Tema will today, Thursday, 10 March 2022, hear the bail application by #FixTheCountry movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The lawyers for the convener filed the application for bail at the Tema High Court after the Supreme Court struck out a case brought before.



Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s (AG) office has opposed Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s bail application.



The AG’s office opposed the bail application on Wednesday, 9 March 2022 while making reference to a series of screenshots of Mr. Barker-Vormawor’s social media posts.



This comes on the heels of the conduct of a search of the Convener’s home and workplace as well the homes of his family and friends and other places pointed to by the Police intelligence.



The convener was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday, 3 March 2022 after taking ill.

The lawyer and activist, who is being detained for threatening a coup over the controversial e-levy, was rushed to the Police Hospital.



A few weeks ago, the Cambridge PhD student was sacked from the Ashaiman District Court during his second appearance after engaging the judge in a heated argument when the court sought to clarify from his lawyer about his application seeking the court’s jurisdiction on personal liberty.



The accused person noted that he “will not glorify the court.”



The judge then asked his lawyers to take him out of the court.



The convener has been charged with treason felony by the police.

He made his first appearance at the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, 14 February 2022, and was denied bail and subsequently remanded into custody.



Presiding judge Eleanor Barnes said taking into consideration the nature of the offence, her court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail.



She, however, directed that Mr. Barker-Vormawor be allowed access to his lawyer and three family members from 10 am to 4 pm daily.



Mr Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, 11 February 2022 at the Kotoka International Airport when he returned from the UK for making suggestive coup threats on social media.



The police has indicated that his “post contained a clear statement of intent with a possible will to execute a coup in his declaration of intent to subvert the constitution of the Republic”.