Tema International School student raises GH¢24,000 for Fotobi borehole project

File photo of a borehole

Source: GNA

Rudolph Dogbegah, a grade 12 student of the Tema International School, with the support of some students, raised GH¢24,000 to ease the water burden of indigenes of Fotobi in the Eastern region with the construction of a borehole for the people.

Master Dogbegah championed the project through a student-managed social intervention programme, ‘Do Great Things’(DGT) aimed at providing clean and potable drinking water to communities in Ghana.



Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, Dogbegah, Founder of DGT, said, the team was compelled to select Fotobi as a project site due to the increasing incidence of snake bites among children and the relatively long-distance community members had to trek in search of water.



“And thanks to the massive contribution from Ghana Oil Company and our Parents. We met our goal of GH¢24,000 to construct the borehole.”



He said the planning of the intervention was made easier due to the support of the KJM Foundation, a poverty alleviating non-governmental organisation (NGO).

“So, about 10 months ago, we partnered up with the KJM Foundation in order to bring our vision to life. After meetings, the KJM team provided us with multiple locations in dire need of clean drinking water” he said.



He expressed gratitude to members of the community for welcoming the team and further appealed to community leaders to ensure that the facility was well managed.



Some opinion leaders and community members expressed gratitude to the students for the intervention.