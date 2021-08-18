Tema MCE condemns NDC lawyer James Enu over Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia and TMA boss, Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La

Source: Osei Bonsu, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, has responded to a scathing attack on Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, by a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tema West, Lawyer James Enu, dismissing him as an attention seeker.

Replying to Lawyer Enu’s claim that the Vice President is an overrated talkative whose shallowness would easily be exposed if he were to feature in a debate with him, Hon. Nii Anang-La said Lawyer Enu’s move is very typical of social climbing and that the Vice President is too occupied with the affairs of state to fall for it.



“Not even his boss, former President John Mahama can contain the wisdom and intelligence of Dr. Bawumia, let alone James Enu, ” Hon. Anang-La said in an interview.



According to him, “Lawyer Enu is only trying to be shrewd by using Dr. Bawumia’s name to stir up some popularity for himself as a way of laying the groundwork for him to contest for the NDC’s Parliamentary ticket for Tema West again, but I assure him that His Excellency the Vice President will never take that bait.”



Lawyer James Enu, a former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Tema West was recently reported as saying that Vice President Bawumia is a clueless politician who has been overrated and sold to Ghanaians as a genius.



According to Lawyer Enu, evidence that Dr. Bawumia is a typical snake oil offering is seen in the poor state old Ghana’s economy over which he superintends as the Head of Government’s economic management team.



He pointed out the depreciation of the cedi, hardships in the country and the country’s ballooning debt as the clear evidence that the Vice President who had promised in opposition that Ghana would not need to borrow for its expenses has failed to make good what he promised.

Lawyer Enu had also criticized the Vice President for what he said is his newfound fixation on digitization of the country when in the organogram of government, he is supposed to be the head of the economic management team.



But responding to James Enu, the Tema MCE said that James Enu indicts himself by accusing the Vice President of losing the focus of his role.



“In that case, Lawyer Enu’s quest to become MP is also hypocritical, why doesn’t he fight to become a member of the NDC legal team for instance because he is a lawyer? By his own standards, can we then say that he is an incompetent lawyer that is why he was not featured in the NDC legal team that went to court for former President Mahama over the 2020 election?”



Hon. Anang-La pointed out that, “Dr. Bawumia is the Vice President of Ghana and not only Ghana’s economy, and therefore digitization is his business.” He added that Lawyer Enu’s argument is also simplistic because, “it does not take cognizance of the fact that in the internet age, digitization is what underpins economic management.”



He vowed that Dr. Bawumia will never give Lawyer Enu’s “infantile accusations” any thought saying, “we are poised to complete the work that we have almost completed as a government.”



The Tema MCE used the opportunity to praise President Akufo-Addo as well saying phenomenal leadership that he has provided so far has upped the bar on governance in the history of Ghana.