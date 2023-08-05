Tema MCE hails Parliament over citizens’ bureau

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has praised Parliament for what he says is progressive and innovative thinking, following the inauguration of the bureau to collect public views to enrich the work of Parliament.

In an exclusive interview in Ada on the sidelines of the Asafotufiami festival on Friday, the brilliant and hardworking Amarh Ashitey said the Citizens Bureau will deepen inclusiveness in Parliamentary work as it will keep Members of Parliament in touch with their electors or constituents.



“I think this is a very progressive and commendable initiative – through the Citizens Bureau, Parliament is not only opening itself up for more transparency but ensuring that the views of the electorate find expression in the work that they do,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, who was educated in Japan, the United Kingdom, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a former University lecturer in East London said.



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey praised the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and all members of the Parliamentary service board including the majority leader, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Hon. Abraham Ossei Aidooh, Former majority leader and minister for parliamentary affairs for the initiative.



On August 1, 2023, the Speaker of Parliament inaugurated the Citizens Bureau, a new department of the Legislature that is purposed to mainstream contributions of CSOs to the work of parliament.



As an office, the Bureau facilitates engagements and information sharing between parliament and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

According to the literature, the Bureau will facilitate Knowledge sharing and evidence gathering for evidence-informed decision-making by Parliament.



It will also facilitate the dissemination of information on various relevant research works conducted by CSOs and Think-tanks to Members and officials of Parliament to enhance their work. The Bureau is equally responsible for the formulation, implementation, and reporting of the Open Parliament Initiatives under the Open Government Partnership.



Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who did the inauguration, explained that the bureau will instil accountability.



Inaugurating the bureau under the theme: “Promoting parliamentary responsiveness and openness through information sharing, civic engagement and public accountability,” the brilliant Speaker said, “The first step toward accountability begins with oneself – ourselves; hence the Citizens’ Bureau”.



The hardworking Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, stressed the need to ensure that citizens' inputs were genuinely reflected in the work of Parliament.

Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey pointed out that the initiative is innovative because it is the first of its kind in Africa.



“The citizens bureau testifies to the innovative leadership that Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin is providing parliament and I think that as citizens, we have every reason to applaud him for it.”



The hardworking Tema MCE urged civil society organizations to take advantage of the bureau and amplify their voices in the legislature’s work and its watchdog role over the executive and the judiciary.