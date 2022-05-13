Tema MCE lauds Akufo-Addo over the supply of new buses to STC

Yohane Amarh Ashitey

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has praised the government’s acquisition of one hundred new buses for the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) Company as another feather in the cup of president Akufo-Addo.

In a write-up following the imbuement, Hon. Amarh Ashitey touts the supply as President Akufo-Addo’s clearest statement to his critics and naysayers that he is not about to relent on the agenda of progress in spite of formidable challenges.



“There is a certain style that many who are observant of the president will notice he has adopted – he is quietly working and delivering on his mandate while his critics spend precious time criticizing.



“The supply of one hundred buses to STC at a time that other countries are grappling with the aftermath of the fourth COVID-19 wave is a show of resilience from the president and a clear message to the critics that nothing will hinder the development clock,” Hon. Amarh Ashitey wrote.



The statement comes after the government augmented the fleet of coaches for the MMT with one hundred new ones.



The imbuement means that the state owned Transport Company which charges less than prevailing commercial lorry fare rates is in a better position to cater to the traveling public even more.

Tweeting about the new supplies on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said it will improve mass transportation.



“To improve mass transportation, the government procured a total of 100 new intercity buses to augment the fleet of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT). “#BuildingGhanaTogether.”



The president’s tweet has since been drawing commendations from citizens with many agreeing it will improve mass transportation.



Hon. Amarh Ashitey points out that the hundred new buses “are good enough to run the entire business of the MMT with an allocation of up to six (6) buses per a region.”



The Tema MCE pointed out that this is a great feat worth celebrating, warning the president’s critics that, “while he is delivering, they are just criticizing for criticism's sake.”