Tema MMDAs receive great placements in national rankings

File photo

Source: GNA

Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) within the Tema Administrative Region performance have been adjudged among the best in the 2020 Annual Local Government Service (LGS) Performance Evaluation report which ranked the 16 Regional Coordinating Councils and 260 MMDAs.

Data available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema on the 2020 District League Table (DLT) launched by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana and UNICEF indicated that the MMDAs in the Tema Metropolitan area made tremendous improvement.



Tema West Municipal Assembly attained 90.63 per cent to take the fourth position nationwide a feet described as excellent; Krowor scored 82.63 per cent and occupied the 39th position described as excellent; and Tema Metro scored 80.13 per cent to occupy the 60th position which had been described as excellent.



The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly recorded 78.32 per cent to occupy the 72nd position described as very good; while Ashaiman scored 77.25 per cent to sit at 84th position, and described as very good; and Shai-Osudoku scored 70.32 per cent and pegged at the 147th position described as good.



The rest are: Ningo-Prampram scored 69.88 per cent to take the 150th position described as satisfactory; Ada West scored 58.63 per cent to occupy the 219th position and their performance was described as satisfactory while Ada East scored 57.07 per cent to occupy the 225th position with their performance described as satisfactory.



The assessment report aims to improve transparency and accountability in national development by making progress public.



Overall, the District League Table proves that Ghana is making progress in development, although at a gradual rate as the average score has improved slightly.

It assesses the level of development across the entire country by ranking all 216 Districts in Ghana by their level of wellbeing.



The national ranking of MMDAs is produced annually since 2014 by UNICEF Ghana and the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the Office of the Head of Local Government Service.



The LGS, in line with its mission statement, developed a comprehensive Performance Management System (PMS) that is based on agreed Service Delivery Standards (SDS), operationalized through the PMS at all levels.



Head of the Local Government Service, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, in a foreword to the report, said the ranking was a systematic process for improving performance, evaluating the individual performance of staff, and teams to enhance productivity.



It was also to develop competencies, increase job satisfaction, and ensure the achievement of the full potential of all staff in the service in line with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).



Dr Arthur said it was operationalised through the Performance Management Instruments (Contract and Appraisal) in which the service entered into agreement and commitment with its employees to set clear, quantifiable objectives and indicators for attainment within a given time frame.