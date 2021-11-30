Tema Metro schools ready for vaccination of students

December has been dubbed as a month of vaccination by GHS

The Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate in collaboration with Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate has rolled-out measures to ensure a smooth COVID-19 vaccination of students aged 15 and above in the Metropolis starting on Monday, November 29, 2022.

The modalities were in line with the revised protocols for the administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to include people between ages 15 and 18.



According to the GHS, it believes that children in schools are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 disease, hence, its decision to include them in the vaccination exercise.



Madam Agartha Adrah, School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator for the Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema that the two institutions are ready to roll out the vaccination for the students.



Madam Adrah said to ensure the smooth running of the exercise, the two Directorate-Health, and Education, met to fashion out the needed processes towards the vaccination and was ready to start the exercise.



She added that a consent form has been sent to all the eligible students to be given to their parents and guardians to seek their permission for their children to either partake in it or decline.

She gave the assurance that no child would be vaccinated against the wish of the parents, therefore, only those who would give their consent would have their wards given the Pfizer jabs.



The SHEP Coordinator further said school heads have also been charged by the GES and the GHS to continue to sensitise the students on the vaccine and any possible side effects.



Mrs. Adrah indicated that it had been agreed that since not all the students in the age bracket have national identity cards, that portion on the COVID portal would be left vacant.



She said all the secondary schools in the Metropolis already have sickbays and nurses attached to it, therefore, the vaccines would be administered there.



She as well added that the schools that do not have would have nurses visiting to vaccinate them during which teachers who are ready to take their jabs would also be given.