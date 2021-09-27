Tema Motorway: If you can’t beat Nkrumah, maintain what he did – Lecturer

Dr Kobby Mensah

Political Marketing Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School Dr Kobby Mensah has concluded that Ghana’s current leaders can be likened to “Konongo Kaya”.

According to him, the leaders in this generation will not develop the country but also do not have the urge for maintaining what is already existent.



This he says is the bane of the young country that has great potential.



Kobby Mensah made this known in a tweet while reacting to a tweet about the Tema Motorway being in a very deplorable state.



He said, “The current generation of leaders are like Konongo Kaya. They won’t develop the country and the developments that Nkrumah did too they won’t maintain them.”



Tema Motorway

The Tema Motorway is a 19-kilometre (12 mi) highway that links Tema to Accra, the capital of Ghana. It is the only motorway in Ghana.



The highway was opened to traffic in November 1965 to link the harbour city of Tema to Accra. It was built under the administration of Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana.



Its construction was fashioned after the Autobahn in Germany and was purposed to be the first in motorway systems that would link major towns and cities in Ghana.



In August, 2009, rehabilitation work began on the road and was to cost 500,000 cedis Part of the motorway was to be reconstructed using epoxy cement. The rehabilitation work took eight weeks and involved the removal and replacement of the concrete slabs which had developed potholes and the repair of the asphalt surface on the shoulders of the road.



