Tema Police on manhunt for robbers who shot victim Tuesday afternoon

File photo

The Tema Regional Police Command says it is on a manhunt for a gang of six armed robbers who shot a victim and snatched his bag containing money Tuesday afternoon.

A post on the Facebook wall of the Police said: “the victim is currently receiving medical attention at a health facility and is in stable condition.

“The pursuit of these criminals continues and we want the public to be assured that we will surely get them and deal with them in accordance with the law”.