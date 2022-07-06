Tema: Public and GWCL workers warned to stay off illegal connections

Logo of Ghana Water Company Limited

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) is warning the general public and staff of the company who are involved in illegal connections to stay away or face the law.

According to the Tema Regional director for the GWCL, Ing. Francis Lamptey, those who are caught in the act will be prosecuted.



He cautioned the public to stay away from illegal connections and call on the company personnel to connect water to their homes instead of doing it illegally.



“I will advice everyone to stay away from illegal connections.”



He further indicated that some persons have already being jailed while others have also been fined for illegal connection.

The Union Chairman for Tema GWCL, Douglas Amoatey, speaking with Angel News highlighted some challenges confronting the company.



Mr. Douglas cautioned workers to stay off or they will be arrested or face dismissal.



“Anyone who will be caught in any illegal act especially the the workers of GWCL ,will be dismissed and arrested.”