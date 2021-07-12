Tema Regional Fire Service organises training for officers

Fire Service officers participating the competition training

Tema Regional office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has organised a 14-day inter-district competition training for officers in the Tema Region.

District Officer Class 1, Timothy Osafo Affum, Deputy Regional Commander of Tema Division of the Ghana National Fire Service said the training was to equip Fire Officers from 13 fire stations on how to respond and handle fire outbreaks.



He stated that Tema always experienced serious fire outbreaks because of the industries so the training was to empower fire officers to manage fire situations.



DOI Affum explained that they took them through how to put off fire, the practical aspect of firefighting, Officer’s response when given emergency fire information, and the time spent at the Charge Office before leaving the station to the scene.

He expressed concern about the lack of fire gadgets for operations but encouraged the personnel to put out their utmost best during operations which the public expect from us, adding, “Officers have to be careful and conscious when they are on assignment.



He explained that the training exercise was to test the preparedness and status of the various fire stations and awaken the consciousness of officers.



The winning team was awarded to boost the morale