Tema Regional Police Command roll out security measures during Christmas season

Source: Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

The Regional Police Command, Tema has assured the general public of adequate security before, during, and after the Christmas season despite the various criminal acts that are always perpetrated in the region during the Christmas period.

The assurance was made during a meeting with the media at Ghana Port and Harbor Authority Senior Staff Club House in Tema on Friday, December 10, 2021.



Deputy Police Commander of Tema Region, ACP Baba Saanid Adamu who addressed the media said, the work of the police becomes tedious in the Christmas period since most people who are financially handicapped engage in diverse robbery acts to amass money to celebrate Christmas adding that the police service has already intensified its security measures in the wake of any robbery attack.



ACP Baba Saanid Amadu has also sought the service of the media in discharging their duties in disseminating important information to the public. “The nature of our job requires the support of the media to give out information by the police to the general public on the guides to save lives” he called



ACP Amadu who assumed work in the Tema Region in less than three months opened that, despite their constraints, the area police command has a rolled-out strategic engagement to protect the lives and properties of citizens notably during this time of the year.



He stated that, the number of attacks on mobile money vendors and other business operators in their jurisdiction has decreased due to the restless ambition of the police to curb this incident on the innocent people in the country.

“The complaints by the public involving attacks on mobile money vendors, snatching of mobile phones by armed robbers and other business operators have reduced as a result of the tireless effort of the police service,” he said ACP Adamu added that “ I wish to use this opportunity to commend stakeholders and private individuals who provided us with motorbikes to carry out our operation after harden criminals, and will call on well to do agencies to assist the police with motorbikes since this will carry out our duty to the fullest”



Speaking on the police service effort to protect citizens in any attack, he explained that the police has rolled out measures engaging communities, churches and business owners on the strategies to deal with their clients in the absence of the police as most business owners fall prey to impersonated clients.



He noted that this exercise will not end anytime soon but will continue after the festive season and will be evaluated to ascertain its effectiveness.



